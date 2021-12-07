SKSR awards grants to local educators

Each fall Sno-King School Retirees , an organization composed of retired and active employees of the Edmonds, Northshore, and Shoreline School Districts, offers grants of up to $300 to its active members for special projects that enrich their students’ educational experience (e.g., field trips, guest speakers, materials for integrated units of study) or for materials/equipment to augment their students’ learning (e.g., noise-cancelling headphones).





Since the grant program was started in 1998, SKSR has awarded over $104,000 to its active members in these districts.



Because of continuing social distancing restrictions, this year’s applications could not be for field trips or in-person presentations.



This year’s SKSR funded a total of $6,392 to the following grants:



EDMONDS SCHOOL DISTRICT



Cedar Way Elementary

Michelle McShane: Materials which will allow kindergarteners to practice fine motor skills and eye-hand coordination as well as social skills while working on math objectives. (kindergarten)

Kristi Pihl: Animal non-fiction books to engage struggling readers, enrich their science curriculum, and serve as non-fiction writing models. (1st grade) Edmonds Heights K-12

Erin Zackey: Materials for “Art in Science” which combines science, writing, and art for students in first to sixth grade. (science, art, writing) Hilltop Elementary

Sarah Allsop-Fine: Three sets of recommended high interest/low reading level fiction and non-fiction titles to develop an interest in reading. (5th grade)

Matt Grover: Multiple copies of three historical fiction titles written at different reading levels for Historical Fiction Clubs. (4th grade) Lynndale Elementary

Catherine Feller: A bass and humidifiers for fifth and sixth grade students. (music)

Clarence Korf: Thirty-seven dyslexic-friendly books that will provide a wider range of reading material for students struggling with literacy acquisition. (library) NORTHSHORE SCHOOL DISTRICT



Because of continuing social distancing restrictions, this year’s applications could not be for field trips or in-person presentations.Cedar Way ElementaryEdmonds Heights K-12Hilltop ElementaryLynndale Elementary



Annie Hall: Materials for a classroom Makerspace with the goals of strengthening problem solving and critical thinking skills as well as building persistence and enhancing collaborative work. (4th grade) SHORELINE SCHOOL DISTRICT



Briarcrest Elementary

Cindy Ebisu: A class set of good quality headphones for use in a variety of classroom activities, especially literacy. (3rd grade)

Amy Pitts: A license for class access to IXL, a math program. (2nd grade) Brookside Elementary

Sarita Benson: Two zoom presentations by author Will Taylor: one on the elements of story writing and another on the writing process. (4th grade) Echo Lake Elementary

Jean Bolivar: Copies of books nominated for WA Library Awards to increase the school’s participation in choosing the winners. (library)

Shari Bronsther: Books to stock the school’s book vending machine in support of the schools PBIS system. (4th grade)

Kathryn Pihl: Books for beginning word readers. (1st grade)

Joe Wack: Books that feature characters that reflect the diversity in his classroom. (2nd grade) Parkwood Elementary

Bethany Ibach: Materials to create Math Toolkits which support practicing math through games and activities. (1st grade) Ridgecrest Elementary

Joanna Freeman: To expand the school library’s collection of books that encourage and support primary readers reading on their own. (library)

Monica Holdridge: Chapter books to use with reading intervention groups. (Title/LAP) Syre Elementary

Jennifer Altena: Library books which offer independent reader choice for K-5 students. (library)

Katie Dawdy: Non-fiction to use as models in the Being a Writer curriculum. (3rd grade)

Amy Pleasant: Biographies highlighting the accomplishments of women and people of color. (3rd grade)

Marybeth Scherf: Biographies highlighting the accomplishments of women and people of color. (3rd grade) Because of COVID-19 constraints, SKSR is not able to recognize these educators at in-person staff meetings; however, some of the schools are graciously inviting SKSR into their zoom meetings.



SKSR is proud to recognize the efforts of its active colleagues by providing these additional resources.



--Karen McElliott Canyon Creek ElementaryBriarcrest ElementaryBrookside ElementaryEcho Lake ElementaryParkwood ElementaryRidgecrest ElementarySyre ElementaryBecause of COVID-19 constraints, SKSR is not able to recognize these educators at in-person staff meetings; however, some of the schools are graciously inviting SKSR into their zoom meetings.SKSR is proud to recognize the efforts of its active colleagues by providing these additional resources.--Karen McElliott











