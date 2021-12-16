Final market of the year for Shoreline Farmers Market Saturday

Thursday, December 16, 2021

Join us for the final market of the year this Saturday, December 18th!

We couldn't be more excited to bring you a December Harvest Market. It may be chilly but you can warm up with hot drinks from Vulpine Espresso and sit down for a nice hot lunch of dumplings and himalayan fries from Kathmandu MoMoCha. Prepare you shopping list, pack your market totes, and bundle up!

Musical performance by PK Dywer featuring folksy tunes from 10am-12pm. From noon-2pm Sunday Seppedtrap will be performing his classic holiday set list getting us all in the mood for holiday festivities. FaLaLaLaLa

Local Gifts Are The Best Gifts!
Looking for a gift for the foodie in your family? Try candied pecans from The Brown Pecan, a mushroom growing kit from Skagit Gourmet Mushrooms or local honey from Rainy Day Bees.

How about friends with a new house? We've got you covered with a range of candle options from Nature's Element, SEH Artisans, and Karmany. How about handcrafted wood cutting boards and serving trays from Joel Mathieson Live Edge Design.

Plant lover? Check out succulents and mini plants from Plantasia.

Connoisseur of craft adult beverages? Finnriver Farm and Cidery will have your favorite ciders, Tin Dog Brewing has got your beer lovers covered, and our newest vendor 4 Good Hard Seltzer will be selling holiday gift packs of hard seltzer made with "ugly fruit".

Don't forget to fill your pantry with winter storage produce like squash, garlic, onions, beets, turnips, and more from Farias Farm and stock your freezer with humanely raised grass-fed meats from Olsen Farms.



