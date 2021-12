Vendor Line-up for LFP Holiday Market on Sunday, December 19, 2021

Amantikir Coffee

Cascade Valley Farm (aka Rainier Salsa)

Doll House Baked Goods

Everything Elderberry

Garden Treasures

Greenwood Cider

La Pasta

Lopez Island Vineyards

The Mediterranean

Pete’s Perfect Toffee

Seattle Granola Company

Sidhu Farms

Smith Brothers Farms

Well Fed Farms

Wilson Fish

Amanda Sarah Metals (festive holiday items, garden art, housewares, jewelry)

Arte Aldrete (silver and fused glass functional art, e.g. bowls, platters, jewelry)

Darcy’s All Natural Soaps and Products

Dennis Cant Metal Art (metal and copper indoor and outdoor garden art)

Embroidery and More (blankets, sweatshirts, scarves, toys, etc.)

Forest Green Enterprises (cement garden art)

Fotografia Artistica (artistic photos, cards, prints of architecture & nature in PNW, Europe, & Latin America)

Jacoby Woodworking (cutting boards, cribbage boards, coasters, etc.)

Je Ne Sais Cluck (hand drawn/colored prints of chickens & birds on cards, towels, etc.)

Jessica’s Jewelry (jewelry for kids)

Lake Washington Candle Company (soy wax candles, upscale designs, seasonal scents)

M Jewelry (semiprecious gem and metal)

Second Stitch Clothing (upcycled clothing, patchwork fabrics)

Studio Sardine (ceramics, ornaments, jewelry, cards)

Tiffany Pitts (diamond painting wall art)

T.M. Originals (drawings, prints, jewelry)

Yeng Garden (Christmas wreaths)

The secret is out! The Lake Forest Park Holiday Market this Sunday, December 19th is going to be jam-packed with an amazing roster of both favorite food vendors and amazing artisans for all your last minute shopping needs.The vendor list keeps growing, but here’s a quick look at where things stand:The vendor list continues to grow, so keep an eye on the full vendor list on the Third Place Commons website for any updates.Rain or shine, it’s going to be a beautiful day at the Lake Forest Park Holiday Farmers Market and Crafts Fair. So come on down to show your support for this amazing line-up of vendors and go home with all the good stuff you need to make your holidays perfect!December 19th from 10am to 2pm in the regular market location, the parking lot of the Town Center at Lake Forest Park at the intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE. Third Place Commons – a community supported 501(c)3 nonprofit organization – has been building real community in the heart of Lake Forest Park for over 20 years. In addition to presenting its largest program, the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market, Third Place Commons now also fosters real community in digital space with TPC At Home programs.