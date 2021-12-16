Vendor Line-up for LFP Holiday Market on Sunday, December 19
Thursday, December 16, 2021
The secret is out! The Lake Forest Park Holiday Market this Sunday, December 19th is going to be jam-packed with an amazing roster of both favorite food vendors and amazing artisans for all your last minute shopping needs.
The vendor list keeps growing, but here’s a quick look at where things stand:
Food Shopping
- Amantikir Coffee
- Cascade Valley Farm (aka Rainier Salsa)
- Doll House Baked Goods
- Everything Elderberry
- Garden Treasures
- Greenwood Cider
- La Pasta
- Lopez Island Vineyards
- The Mediterranean
- Pete’s Perfect Toffee
- Seattle Granola Company
- Sidhu Farms
- Smith Brothers Farms
- Well Fed Farms
- Wilson Fish
- Amanda Sarah Metals (festive holiday items, garden art, housewares, jewelry)
- Arte Aldrete (silver and fused glass functional art, e.g. bowls, platters, jewelry)
- Darcy’s All Natural Soaps and Products
- Dennis Cant Metal Art (metal and copper indoor and outdoor garden art)
- Embroidery and More (blankets, sweatshirts, scarves, toys, etc.)
- Forest Green Enterprises (cement garden art)
- Fotografia Artistica (artistic photos, cards, prints of architecture & nature in PNW, Europe, & Latin America)
- Jacoby Woodworking (cutting boards, cribbage boards, coasters, etc.)
- Je Ne Sais Cluck (hand drawn/colored prints of chickens & birds on cards, towels, etc.)
- Jessica’s Jewelry (jewelry for kids)
- Lake Washington Candle Company (soy wax candles, upscale designs, seasonal scents)
- M Jewelry (semiprecious gem and metal)
- Second Stitch Clothing (upcycled clothing, patchwork fabrics)
- Studio Sardine (ceramics, ornaments, jewelry, cards)
- Tiffany Pitts (diamond painting wall art)
- T.M. Originals (drawings, prints, jewelry)
- Yeng Garden (Christmas wreaths)
Rain or shine, it’s going to be a beautiful day at the Lake Forest Park Holiday Farmers Market and Crafts Fair. So come on down to show your support for this amazing line-up of vendors and go home with all the good stuff you need to make your holidays perfect!
The last market of the season takes place this Sunday, December 19th from 10am to 2pm in the regular market location, the parking lot of the Town Center at Lake Forest Park at the intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE.
Third Place Commons – a community supported 501(c)3 nonprofit organization – has been building real community in the heart of Lake Forest Park for over 20 years. In addition to presenting its largest program, the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market, Third Place Commons now also fosters real community in digital space with TPC At Home programs.
