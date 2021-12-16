Executive Constantine announces changes to leadership team for 2022

With reelection to a fourth term, Executive Constantine is focusing on four major priorities:

housing individuals who are chronically homeless, battling the climate crisis, becoming an anti-racist government, and transforming the criminal legal system and public safety.

"Together we’ve achieved so much for King County, but now is no time to slow down. It will take our entire government working together, in tandem with community, to ensure that we make more than mere progress, but create transformational change to achieve our True North: ensuring King County will be a welcoming community where every person can thrive," said Executive Constantine.

"The work ahead has never been more important, and I’m pleased to have these and other talented leaders on our team stepping into new roles and greater responsibilities to serve the people of Martin Luther King Jr. County."

, and will provide strategic direction and coordination for Executive Constantine’s priorities, and advise on emerging issues, policy development and external and governmental relations, and communications. Putney currently serves as Chief of Staff.overseeing Executive Department policy priorities and manage Executive Office staff, and will serve on the Senior Leadership Team, providing strategic support across the organization. Braddock currently serves as Deputy Chief of Staff., and will oversee governmental and external relations for the Executive Department and County. Gill currently serves as Director of Council Relations., overseeing Executive Constantine’s priorities for transforming the criminal legal system so that it is anti-racist, pro-equity, and just for all. Jackson currently serves as Director of State Relations., developing and executing strategic communications and coordinating with King County departments on internal and external messaging. Gallagher currently serves as Interim Communications Director.The appointments will be effective January 1, 2022.