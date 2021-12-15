Cartoon by Whitney Potter: Porch Light Parade

We are Shoreline and Lake Forest Park residents who strive to provide you with news and information about the area in which we live and work. We cover Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, and some events and destinations in surrounding areas.
The Winter Porch Light Parade December 1 - 31, 2021 celebrates communities shining bright. Sponsored by the cities of Shoreline, Bothell, Kenmore, and Lake Forest Park. Register your outdoor display and share your creation with the community on the Porch Light map.
