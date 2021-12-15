Jobs: WSDOT Transportation Technician

Successful applicants will provide daily traffic management activities in the TMC consisting of operating traffic management systems, tunnel control systems, and radio communications. The goal of this position is to manage daily traffic, collisions, construction, and maintenance closures in WSDOT’s Northwest Region, which stretches from Federal Way to Blaine and includes the greater Seattle area, Bellingham, Island County, and parts of Mt. Rainier National Park. Decisions made by this position directly affect the safety of the traveling public and traffic flow on the freeway and adjacent arterial system.