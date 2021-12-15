Looking for a great way to share this holiday season? Donate blood to Bloodworks NW

Wednesday, December 15, 2021

Bloodworks NW is not allowed to bring crowds into their donation centers, so the blood supply is low. 

For two days, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Shoreview Ward is turning their Church building at 102 N 132nd St. Seattle, WA 98133 into a blood-donation center. 

Sign up to donate on Thursday, December 16, 2021 from 11:30am - 6:30pm or Saturday, December 18th, 9:00am - 4:00pm.

Can you help out? It is easy to sign up for a time to donate at https://schedule.bloodworksnw.org/DonorPortal/GroupLanding.aspx?s=0497



