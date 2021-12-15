Looking for a great way to share this holiday season? Donate blood to Bloodworks NW
Wednesday, December 15, 2021
For two days, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Shoreview Ward is turning their Church building at 102 N 132nd St. Seattle, WA 98133 into a blood-donation center.
Sign up to donate on Thursday, December 16, 2021 from 11:30am - 6:30pm or Saturday, December 18th, 9:00am - 4:00pm.
Can you help out? It is easy to sign up for a time to donate at https://schedule.bloodworksnw.org/DonorPortal/GroupLanding.aspx?s=0497
