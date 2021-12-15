2022 Northwest Flower and Garden Festival tickets on sale at Sky Nursery
Wednesday, December 15, 2021
Starting today, Shoreline residents can purchase special commemorative tickets to the 2022 Northwest Flower and Garden Festival at their local nursery to save money and support local businesses.
Tickets available at nurseries are uniquely designed to match each year’s show theme. The nurseries are the only place to purchase these distinctive tickets, support your local nursery and pick up your tickets directly at the checkout!
Shoreline residents can purchase tickets starting today for $20, all the way up until the event dates (Feb. 9-13) at Sky Nursery 18528 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133.
0 comments:
Post a Comment