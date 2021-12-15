From the LFP Mayor - December 14, 2021

I would also like to congratulate incumbent Semra Riddle, Position 1; and welcome new members Jon Lebo, Position 3; Tracy Furutani, Position 5; and Larry Goldman, Position 7. We will have a busy year ahead and I look forward to working with all of you.













I would like to take this chance to thank outgoingfor all their years of tireless service to the Lake Forest Park residents and broader community.Together, we have worked on many major policies and code amendments, and I believe LFP is the better for it.Our community is lucky to have so many citizens interested in running for a city council position and taking on an election campaign. Thank you to all who ran for office this year.I have the pleasure of also recognizingis retiring after 23 years of service andis retiring after 24 years of service. I wish them both well in their retirement and thank them for their contributions to the City.While we don’t know all that 2022 holds for us, I do know your Council will be busy working on projects and code updates that move our community forward.Let’s all remember during this busy holiday season to hold our family and friends close to our hearts and approach our interactions with others with kindness.Happy Holidays! –Mayor Johnson