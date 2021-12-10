Blue Christmas: A Service of Lament - Dec 16 at St. Dunstan's

Blue Christmas: A Service of Lament
Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 7pm
St. Dunstan's Church

When the Season isn’t so Jolly,
When they won’t be home for Christmas,
What we need is lament.

Lament, in love and faith, leads us through the darkest night and back to the light.

This simple service will offer each of us the opportunity to lament what and whom we have lost. We will sing, pray, and light candles together.

It is truly wonderful how the simple act of lighting a candle can lift the darkness, just a little. When we light these candles together, we lift the darkness together just a little bit more.

If this Christmas season is hard for you, we invite you to come for lament and comfort.

You can participate online as well. Click here right before the service starts. If you would like to submit prayers to be included, or the names of loved ones lost, you may use this form.

St. Dunstan's Episcopal Church, 722 N 145th St, Shoreline, WA 98133



