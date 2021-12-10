Jobs: City of Shoreline Water Engineering Technician



The Surface Water Utility is a close-knit seven-person team within Shoreline’s Public Works Department. Each Surface Water team member possesses a unique skill set, leading and managing a specific portfolio of programs and projects, while also supporting and being supported by the other Utility and City staff.









Job description and application The Surface Water Engineering Technician position is the Utility’s expert resource for in operation and inspection of City-owned stormwater and surface water assets, overseeing maintenance coordination for those assets, and managing the Geographic Information System (GIS) and Cityworks asset management software elements related to those assets and operational programs. The ideal candidate is a collaborative team player who self-manages and takes ownership of their work. Creative problem solving and a drive to improve are welcome in our team. Training and professional growth opportunities are provided and encouraged.Employees Working Remotely: The City is implementing a remote work policy that will allow staff to work up to three remote days a week, however during the 6-month probationary period your supervisor may establish an alternate schedule of work performed at City Hall. Full-time remote work is not an option. Once hired, employees must reside in the State of Washington.COVID-19 Vaccination Requirement: A candidate selected and offered the job must demonstrate proof of vaccination against Covid-19. A list of acceptable documents to provide verification can be reviewed here To demonstrate skills and interest, please complete the application Please complete the Supplemental Questions in lieu of the cover letter. (This application does not allow for attachments. Providing complete responses in the Supplemental Questions section will help us determine your qualifications for the job.)The City's mission is to fulfill the community’s vision through highly valued public service. Our employees work relentlessly to achieve organizational goals while embracing the City’s values. City Mission, Values, and Goals DEFINITIONThis position supports the Surface Water Utility by inspecting and inventorying stormwater and surface water system assets and facilities, coordinating for any inspection-related maintenance, preparing and maintaining GIS mapping and data, and supporting asset management of Shoreline's stormwater system. Additional responsibilities include supporting flooding event response, supporting spill or illicit discharge response and tracking, supporting drainage service request response, records research and documentation, and other work in support of surface water programs as needed.









CLOSING DATE: 12/19/21 11:59 PMShoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.NOTE: Pay rate for this position includes the COLA adjustment effective January 1, 2022.Shoreline takes a holistic approach to surface water management and is a regional leader in the field. In commitment to excellence in surface water management, Shoreline became the first Salmon Safe-certified city in Washington State in 2019. The City’s Surface Water Utility staff are engaged in multiple innovative and forward-looking programs, including addressing climate change vulnerabilities, and evaluating opportunities to increase the equitability of Utility services.