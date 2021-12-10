Shorewood wrestling wins both matches in a double dual Thursday at Shorecrest

Shorewood wrestling began their dual meet season with a pair of matches on Thursday night December 9, 2021 against the Knights of Kamiak and the Mariner Marauders.





Shorewood was the (close to) home team as the double dual was hosted by Shorecrest High School.





The Kamiak match was first and began with the 145lb bout. Shorewood fell into an early 9 point hole after two weights before getting its first win from Senior Ahmed Abdeen, in his first ever varsity contest, at 160 pounds.





The two teams traded forfeits before and after a Kamiak pin at heavyweight as the Knights built a 31-24 lead with only two bouts left. Thunderbird Senior captain Quincy Laflin needed only 1:04 to pin his opponent and close the gap to 31-30.





For the ultimate match, winner take all, Shorewood's freshman James Nottingham stepped onto the mat for his first ever high school match. The two opponents battled to a scoreless draw after the first period. In the second round, Nottingham overcame a pair of penalties to scratch out a 5-2 lead. The third round was all Thunderbird as Nottingham controlled the action before getting the pin with 27 seconds left to secure the Shorewood victory.





The second match, against Mariner, would have none of the previous contest’s drama as Shorewood used their superior depth to overwhelm an under-manned Marauder’s squad and coast to a 60-12 win.





Shorewood wrestles next this Saturday, December 11th, at Chief Sealth High School in the Winter Wonder-Slam tournament.





Shorewood 36 - Kamiak 31

@ Shorecrest HS

*Match began at 145lbs





106: Double Forfeit

113: Owen Mulder SW win by forfeit

120: Austen Blueing KA win by forfeit

126: Gio Bessa KA major dec. Masa Taura 19-8

132: Quincy Laflin SW pinned Kevin Cantini 1:04

138: James Nottingham SW pinned Abe LeBarron 5:32

*145: Braden Watkins KA dec. Quissett Sachs 9-5

152: Chris Johnson KA pinned Jonathan Burkholder 0:48

160: Ahmed Abdeen SW pinned Gurdg Mathar 0:25

170: Sal Kakar KA win by forfeit

182: Alberto Solano SW win by forfeit

195: Double Forfeit

220: Hunter Tibodeau SW win by forfeit

285: Mark Holcomb KA pinned Blake Cloud 3:32





Shorewood 60 - Mariner 12

@ Shorecrest High School

*Match began at 152lbs





106: Christian Johnson MAR win by forfeit

113: Owen Mulder SW win by forfeit

120: Double Forfeit

126: Masa Taura SW win by forfeit

132: Quincy Laflin SW win by forfeit

138: James Nottingham SW win by forfeit

145: Quissett Sachs SW win by forfeit

*152: Jonathan Burkholder SW pinned Noel Villar 3:33

160: Ahmed Abdeen SW win by forfeit

170: Preston Marshall MAR win by forfeit

182: Alberto Solano SW win by forfeit

195: Double Forfeit

220: Hunter Tibodeau SW pinned Anthony Martin 0:40

285: Blake Cloud SW win by forfeit





Shorewood Record: 2-0 Overall, 0-0 WESCO South





--Clark Norton







