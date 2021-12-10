Case updates December 8, 2021 - boosters approved and recommended for age 16+
Friday, December 10, 2021
|Delta variant
The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) expanded booster dose eligibility to include everyone 16 and older following guidance and recommendations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup.
COVID-19 Updates
United States
- Total cases 49,458,520 - 125,961 new
- Cases in past 7 days - 829,608
- Total deaths 790,766 - 1,335 new
Washington State
- Total confirmed cases 693,335 - 1,369 new
- Total hospitalizations 43,599 - 83 new
- Statewide ICU occupancy by COVID-19 patients - 18.7%
- Total deaths 9,535 - 38 new
Levels of Community Transmission:
based on the number of new cases per 100,000 residents in the past 7 days:
High: ≥ 100
Substantial: 50-99
Moderate: 10-49
Low: < 10
December 1, 2021: There is currently an issue with the WA Department of Health data system, resulting in a large number of duplicate records. Public Health Seattle King County has manually removed 1,600 duplicate case records from today’s counts of COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. There may be additional duplicates reflected in today’s COVID Daily Summary Dashboard.
King county
- Total confirmed cases 165,835 - 613 new
- Cases in past 7 days - 1,901
- Total hospitalizations 8,884 - 17 new
- Total deaths 2,120 - 4 new
- Level of community transmission SUBSTANTIAL
Seattle
- Total confirmed cases 41,151 - 209 new
- Cases in past 7 days - 567
- Total hospitalizations 1,873 - -2 new
- Total deaths 520 - 0 new
- Level of community transmission SUBSTANTIAL
Shoreline
- Total confirmed cases 3,625 - 8 new
- Cases in past 7 days - 45
- Total hospitalizations 251 - 1 new
- Total deaths 113 - 0 new
- Level of community transmission: SUBSTANTIAL
Lake Forest Park
- Total confirmed cases 564 - 2 new
- Cases in past 7 days - 13
- Total hospitalizations 23 - 0 new
- Total deaths 5 - 0 new
- Level of community transmission: HIGH
