Tree down over 61st NE in Kenmore - power outages in Shoreline

Monday, November 15, 2021

Tree over 61st NE in Kenmore
Photo courtesy Kenmore Police Department

Kenmore Police report that 61st Ave NE is currently closed due to a tree across the power lines (from NE 190 St to NE 181 St). 

More issues are coming, as high winds are expected throughout the day. Stay away from downed power lines, and should lines fall on your vehicle, do not get out!

Isolated power outages
There are isolated power outages. Three areas in Shoreline have 1-10 households affected. Lake City north of NE 125th has 122 households without power.

PSE, which covers an area from Olympia to the Canadian border, has 60,000 households without power.



Posted by DKH at 11:36 AM
