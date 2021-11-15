Tree down over 61st NE in Kenmore - power outages in Shoreline
Monday, November 15, 2021
|Tree over 61st NE in Kenmore
Photo courtesy Kenmore Police Department
Kenmore Police report that 61st Ave NE is currently closed due to a tree across the power lines (from NE 190 St to NE 181 St).
More issues are coming, as high winds are expected throughout the day. Stay away from downed power lines, and should lines fall on your vehicle, do not get out!
|Isolated power outages
PSE, which covers an area from Olympia to the Canadian border, has 60,000 households without power.
