Shorewood soccer shaken but stirred into rebound for State Tourney win on Nov 12

Shorewood T-Birds holding their District 1 trophy In soccer’s State Tournament, seedings and rankings are meaningless, as on any given day, anything could happen. In soccer’s State Tournament, seedings and rankings are meaningless, as on any given day, anything could happen.





The Shorewood T-birds were flying high, seeded #7, on a 3-game winning streak in the District 1 playoff, winning the final in dramatic fashion.





The Lakes' Lancers (from Lakewood), seeded #10, went through the rugged District 3/4 playoff, fighting through the loser’s bracket to earn a State berth.





Except that the underdogs were not going to go quietly into the good night, scratching and fighting for all they were worth. In the first half, a scuffle for the ball outside the box turned into a hopeful lob that swerved high and dipped beyond the reach of the Shorewood keeper, to take a 1-nil lead.





The T-birds were undaunted as they had overcome such deficits before, and would surely unleash their vaunted quadruplet firepower on the Lancers. As the T-birds surged forward, the Lancers counterattacked quite against the run of play, unexpectedly launched a rocket from outside the box to score, taking a 2-0 lead.





Shock turned into horror as realization dawned that their run could end even before it had begun, as the clock ticked down towards half-time. A corner kick was quickly taken, and as the ball pinged around the six-yard box, #10 stabs home a crucial goal, to cut the deficit.





After the halftime pep talk from the coach, Shorewood comes out intent on controlling possession and methodically applying offensive pressure on the Lake's defense. A quick burst down the right flank, a gorgeous first-time volley in the box by #10 to embrace the brace, and gratefully tie the game, 2-2.





More attacking pressure results in a PK and the ace penalty kicker #6 coolly strokes the ball into the bottom left corner to take the lead. A keeper error from a simple turn and shoot by #3 extends the lead, 4-2. A clumsy challenge just outside the eighteen-yard box allows another direct free kick by #6 to bury it in her favorite bottom left corner to seal the game.





Lakes would score a consolation goal on a goalie bobble to end the game 5-3. Shorewood would face powerhouse Holy Names, and it would turn out to be A Tale Of Two Nights.









Shorewood T-Birds 5 --T Aw

Lakes Lancers 3

November 12, 2021











