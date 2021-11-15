Shorewood soccer shaken but stirred into rebound for State Tourney win on Nov 12
Monday, November 15, 2021
Shorewood T-Birds holding their District 1 trophy
The Shorewood T-birds were flying high, seeded #7, on a 3-game winning streak in the District 1 playoff, winning the final in dramatic fashion.
The Lakes' Lancers (from Lakewood), seeded #10, went through the rugged District 3/4 playoff, fighting through the loser’s bracket to earn a State berth.
Except that the underdogs were not going to go quietly into the good night, scratching and fighting for all they were worth. In the first half, a scuffle for the ball outside the box turned into a hopeful lob that swerved high and dipped beyond the reach of the Shorewood keeper, to take a 1-nil lead.
The T-birds were undaunted as they had overcome such deficits before, and would surely unleash their vaunted quadruplet firepower on the Lancers. As the T-birds surged forward, the Lancers counterattacked quite against the run of play, unexpectedly launched a rocket from outside the box to score, taking a 2-0 lead.
Shock turned into horror as realization dawned that their run could end even before it had begun, as the clock ticked down towards half-time. A corner kick was quickly taken, and as the ball pinged around the six-yard box, #10 stabs home a crucial goal, to cut the deficit.
After the halftime pep talk from the coach, Shorewood comes out intent on controlling possession and methodically applying offensive pressure on the Lake's defense. A quick burst down the right flank, a gorgeous first-time volley in the box by #10 to embrace the brace, and gratefully tie the game, 2-2.
More attacking pressure results in a PK and the ace penalty kicker #6 coolly strokes the ball into the bottom left corner to take the lead. A keeper error from a simple turn and shoot by #3 extends the lead, 4-2. A clumsy challenge just outside the eighteen-yard box allows another direct free kick by #6 to bury it in her favorite bottom left corner to seal the game.
Lakes would score a consolation goal on a goalie bobble to end the game 5-3. Shorewood would face powerhouse Holy Names, and it would turn out to be A Tale Of Two Nights.
--T Aw
Shorewood T-Birds 5
Lakes Lancers 3
November 12, 2021
