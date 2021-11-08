Snow falling on the passes

Monday, November 8, 2021

Stevens Pass photo courtesy WSP

Snow falling on Stevens Pass. Make sure you’re prepared for the weather if you’re planning to head over the mountains. There were multiple accidents, including a State Patrol trooper who was reportedly attempting to make a U-turn on the road when they were hit by an SUV. No injuries were reported.

Snoqualmie Pass photo courtesy WSP

Traffic wasn't slowing for the icy conditions on Snoqualmie Pass Sunday afternoon.

