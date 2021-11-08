Snow falling on the passes
Monday, November 8, 2021
|Stevens Pass photo courtesy WSP
Snow falling on Stevens Pass. Make sure you’re prepared for the weather if you’re planning to head over the mountains. There were multiple accidents, including a State Patrol trooper who was reportedly attempting to make a U-turn on the road when they were hit by an SUV. No injuries were reported.
|Snoqualmie Pass photo courtesy WSP
Traffic wasn't slowing for the icy conditions on Snoqualmie Pass Sunday afternoon.
--Washington State Patrol (WSP)
