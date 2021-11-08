Shoreline represents well in District Swim and Dive Championships

SC finishes first and SW finishes second in the 200 free relay

Photo by Susie McDowell

Shorewood and Shorecrest performed well over the weekend at the District 1 Swim and Dive Championships which were held at the Snohomish Aquatic Center. Shorewood and Shorecrest performed well over the weekend at the District 1 Swim and Dive Championships which were held at the Snohomish Aquatic Center.





Snohomish led throughout the meet, with both Shorewood and Shorecrest chasing them in the point battle.





Snohomish won two of three relays and three out of the 9 individual titles.





Shorecrest had 2 District Champions, Quinn Whorley in the 100 fly 1:01.72, and Aila Howson in the 100 breast 1:06.90*- which was also a new school record.





Shorewood did not have any individual titles, but accumulated their points through massive depth, taking up numerous spots in both the A and B finals.





It came down to the last relay (400 free) with Snohomish leading SC by 1 and SW by 5. Snohomish hit the wall first with one of their relay wins.





Shorewood’s team finishes 2nd overall at Districts

Photo by Susie McDowell

Shorewood finished second to secure a second place meet finish, and Shorecrest’s 5th place in the event earned them third place in the overall team competition. Shorewood finished second to secure a second place meet finish, and Shorecrest’s 5th place in the event earned them third place in the overall team competition.





The final scores were Snohomish 346, Shorewood 335, and Shorecrest 333.





The Shoreline teams are sending 8 athletes (SW) and 9 athletes (SC) onto the State Championships this Friday in Federal Way.

Shorewood has 4 individual swimmers: Amanda Nouwens (50 and 100 free), Katie Freshwater, (50 free and 100 back) Brooke Anderson (100 breast), and Cameron Bell (500 free). Combining with them and rounding out the 3 relay cards are Evie Hoff, Anna Kleyn, Emily Lin, and Maggie O’Shea.



Shorecrest has 6 individual athletes: Klara Darby (diving), Owan Fralick (50 free and 100 back), Aila Howson (200 IM and 100 breast), Elle Howson (200 IM and 100 breast), Miranda Thompson (100 and 200 free), and Quinn Whorley (50 free and 100 fly). Combining with them and rounding out their 3 relay cards are Jaclyn Deiparine, Madeleine Eaves, and Eliana Harrick.



Good luck Shoreline Swim and Dive!

--Susie McDowell, SW Coach has 4 individual swimmers:(50 and 100 free),, (50 free and 100 back)(100 breast), and(500 free). Combining with them and rounding out the 3 relay cards arehas 6 individual athletes:(diving),(50 free and 100 back),(200 IM and 100 breast),(200 IM and 100 breast),(100 and 200 free), and(50 free and 100 fly). Combining with them and rounding out their 3 relay cards are--Susie McDowell, SW Coach







