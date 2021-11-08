NUHSA names recipients of 2021 Human Services Awards

The North Urban Human Services Alliance (NUHSA) is proud to announce its 2021 Human Services Award winners!



Each award recipient has demonstrated a significant contribution to the health and welfare of our North King County community and has supported or advocated for a strong and accessible health and human services system, strengthening our community through their initiative and leadership.



Only in its second year, the Youth Human Services Leadership Award honors the young people in North King County who are taking action to support the well-being of our community. Each award recipient has demonstrated a significant contribution to the health and welfare of our North King County community and has supported or advocated for a strong and accessible health and human services system, strengthening our community through their initiative and leadership.





Nominees and winners will be honored virtually at NUHSA's 2021 Human Services Awards celebration and annual meeting on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, 5:00 – 6:30pm. We are pleased to have King County Executive Dow Constantine provide introductory remarks.



To join in the event, please register in advance



After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.



Outstanding Human Services Program

NNN is an invaluable source of support for seniors who wish to age in place in their own homes, assisting its members with tasks that have become challenging (including home maintenance, transportation and tech support) and offering critical opportunities for social connection and activity.



Nominees

North King County Mobile Integrated Health



The MIH team accompanies firefighters on calls and provides a meaningful alternative response to low-acuity or non-emergent medical calls.



International Community Health Services (ICHS) Shoreline



ICHS Shoreline provides culturally responsive medical and dental care for North King County residents regardless of health, immigration status or ability to pay, and provided additional critical outreach during the pandemic.



Northshore Schools Foundation



The Foundation responded to the pandemic in creative, innovative ways by expanding its programs and developing innovative partnerships to more directly and effectively support its students, families, teachers, staff, and the community at large.



With affordable housing challenges throughout North King County, the City of Kenmore has led the way in ensuring tenant stability through mobile home park preservation and implementation of eviction prevention measures.



Human Services Champion of the Year

Beverly Hawkins, Board Chair; Camp United We Stand



With a tireless commitment to help those who are unhoused, Beverly oversees an itinerant camp of up to 35 individuals, coordinating funding and logistics while also working one-on-one with campers to provide assistance and a connection to resources.



Nominees

Rev. David Marshall, St. Dunstan's Episcopal Church



Through Rev. Marshall’s compassionate and steady leadership, St. Dunstan’s Church has dedicated itself to serving the community and partnering in innovative ways, including offering weekly meals, hosting other congregations, and hosting a severe weather shelter.



Kim Clasen and Barb Swan



Throughout the pandemic, local educators Kim and Barb have stocked the Little Free Pantries in Lake Forest Park and Shoreline 1-2 times each week, soliciting donations from the community and personally purchasing food items and supplies.



Dr. Hirayama Kimo, Assistant Medical Director, ICHS Shoreline



A longtime physician and member of the community, Dr. Kimo helped establish the first community health center in the Shoreline area and continues to lead by example by providing exceptional and culturally responsive medical care for North King County residents.



Isis Salgado, Early Childhood Program Coordinator, Center for Human Services



Isis has gone above and beyond in responding to the pandemic by engaging the Hispanic/Latinx, Spanish speaking community (and particularly families with children 0-6) in new and innovative ways that provides support, information and access.



Youth Human Services Leadership Award

Shorecrest High School Interact



As a Shorecrest service club sponsored by the Rotary Club of Lake Forest Club, Interact has created COVID-safe weekly service projects throughout the pandemic, serving the community through a broad range of activities and partnerships.





NUHSA’s Annual Human Services Awards



NUHSA’s Annual Human Services Awards have been celebrating the accomplishments of local individuals and organizations since 2008.





NUHSA is an alliance of non-profit agencies, faith communities, city and county leadership, school districts and members of the community who advocate for a strong and accessible health and human services system in North King County, encompassing Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, Kenmore, Bothell and Woodinville.





Through partnership and collaboration, NUHSA supports providers, funders and the community to enhance existing resources and build our capacity to effectively respond to community needs.









