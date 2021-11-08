UnderGround Holiday Market Saturday November 20
Monday, November 8, 2021
UnderGround Holiday Market
Saturday, November 20, 2021 - 10am-6pm
Shoreline City Hall Covered Parking Lot
17500 Midvale Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133
Looking for local, handmade, unique gifts for this holiday season? ShoreLake Arts has teamed up with the Shoreline Farmers Market and the City of Shoreline to bring you the Underground Holiday Market at the Shoreline City Hall covered parking lot (open air).
80+ invited artists, crafters, farmers all under one roof. Start your holiday shopping in Shoreline to find that perfect hand-crafted gift. Other event highlights include live music, food trucks, and wreath making workshops (more below).
Looking for something a little extra? Join our 'Contemporary Textile Wreath Making' workshop with artist Allyce Wood. Combine traditional floral arrangement techniques with contemporary aesthetics to create beautifully contemporary holiday wreaths!
As you come out and support the arts, be sure to plan ahead! Proof of COVID-19 vaccinations or a negative test result (12+) required to enter the market.
Thank you for supporting local artists and farmers and shopping small this holiday season!
Please contact us should you have any questions or comments. Email Terri at programs@shorelakearts.org
ShoreLake Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts. Established in 1989.
