UnderGround Holiday Market Saturday November 20

Monday, November 8, 2021


UnderGround Holiday Market
Saturday, November 20, 2021 - 10am-6pm

Shoreline City Hall Covered Parking Lot
17500 Midvale Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133

Looking for local, handmade, unique gifts for this holiday season? ShoreLake Arts has teamed up with the Shoreline Farmers Market and the City of Shoreline to bring you the Underground Holiday Market at the Shoreline City Hall covered parking lot (open air).

80+ invited artists, crafters, farmers all under one roof. Start your holiday shopping in Shoreline to find that perfect hand-crafted gift. Other event highlights include live music, food trucks, and wreath making workshops (more below).


Looking for something a little extra? Join our 'Contemporary Textile Wreath Making' workshop with artist Allyce Wood. Combine traditional floral arrangement techniques with contemporary aesthetics to create beautifully contemporary holiday wreaths!

As you come out and support the arts, be sure to plan ahead! Proof of COVID-19 vaccinations or a negative test result (12+) required to enter the market.

Thank you for supporting local artists and farmers and shopping small this holiday season!

Please contact us should you have any questions or comments. Email Terri at programs@shorelakearts.org

ShoreLake Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts. Established in 1989.



Posted by DKH at 3:27 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  