Sno-Isle Genealogy Society Wednesday November 3 - the history of Native American schools
Monday, November 1, 2021
Sno-Isle Genealogy Society invites the public to a National Archive virtual presentation on the history of Native American schools.
Wednesday, November 3, 2021 from 12pm-1pm.
To Register: send email to distancelearning@nara.gov with the subject line: Nov 3 Native American Schools
Registration email must be received by November 2nd to receive the link.
Program: Schools for Native American children and youth existed prior to the Revolutionary War, primarily run by religious groups. In this webinar, we will learn about Indian Boarding and Day School records created primarily after 1879 by the Bureau of Indian Affairs and see some samples of class schedules and student work.
