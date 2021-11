Sno-Isle Genealogy Society Wednesday November 3 - the history of Native American schools

November is Native American Heritage Month





Sno-Isle Genealogy Society invites the public to a National Archive virtual presentation on the history of Native American schools.To Register: send email to distancelearning@nara.gov with the subject line:: Schools for Native American children and youth existed prior to the Revolutionary War, primarily run by religious groups. In this webinar, we will learn about Indian Boarding and Day School records created primarily after 1879 by the Bureau of Indian Affairs and see some samples of class schedules and student work.