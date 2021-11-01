Sno-Isle Genealogy Society Wednesday November 3 - the history of Native American schools

Monday, November 1, 2021

November is Native American Heritage Month

Sno-Isle Genealogy Society invites the public to a National Archive virtual presentation on the history of Native American schools.

Wednesday, November 3, 2021 from 12pm-1pm.

To Register: send email to distancelearning@nara.gov with the subject line: Nov 3 Native American Schools

Registration email must be received by November 2nd to receive the link.

Program: Schools for Native American children and youth existed prior to the Revolutionary War, primarily run by religious groups. In this webinar, we will learn about Indian Boarding and Day School records created primarily after 1879 by the Bureau of Indian Affairs and see some samples of class schedules and student work.



Posted by DKH at 4:42 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  