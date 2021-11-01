Shoreline Planning Committee meeting Thursday: Shoreline Place signage design, Transportation Master Plan update
Monday, November 1, 2021
A live feed of the online meeting will be streaming on the City’s website, and the Commission is providing opportunities for public comment by submitting written comment or calling into the meeting to provide oral testimony.
Agenda Highlights
Link to Full Meeting Packet
Comment on Agenda Items
Contact us:
Carla Hoekzema, Planning Commission Clerk
(206) 801-2514
choekzema@shorelinewa.gov
- Click Here to Watch Online Live Streaming Video of the Meeting
- Call into the Live Meeting: (253) 215-8782 (Webinar ID: 822 3733 2967)
- Click Here to Sign-Up to Provide Oral Comment at the Meeting via Calling-In
- Click Here to Submit Written Public Comment
