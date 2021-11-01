Shoreline Planning Committee meeting Thursday: Shoreline Place signage design, Transportation Master Plan update

Monday, November 1, 2021


Shoreline Planning Commission Regular Meeting Thursday, November 4, 2021 from 7-10pm online

A live feed of the online meeting will be streaming on the City’s website, and the Commission is providing opportunities for public comment by submitting written comment or calling into the meeting to provide oral testimony.


Agenda Highlights
Link to Full Meeting Packet
Comment on Agenda Items

Contact us:
Carla Hoekzema, Planning Commission Clerk
(206) 801-2514
choekzema@shorelinewa.gov



