Sneak Peek the Vendors at the LFP Holiday Farmers Market this Sunday, Nov 21
Wednesday, November 17, 2021
Get your shopping list ready because this Sunday, November 21, 2021 it’s time for the annual Lake Forest Park Thanksgiving Farmers Market and Holiday Crafts Fair.
You won’t want to miss this one-day only return of the market for your chance to do all your holiday shopping. Stock your fridge and pantry for your holiday feasts with amazing, fresh, and straight-from-the-farm delectables from many of your favorite regular season vendors.
Get the best in farm-fresh, seasonal goodness from Alvarez Organic Farm, Bautista Farm, Garden Treasures, Sidhu Farms, and Well Fed Farms. Get delicious mains from Wilson Fish, Well Fed, and La Pasta. And fill out your table with snacks, drinks, and treats from the likes of Everything Elderberry, Greenwood Cider, Lopez Island Vineyards, Pete’s Perfect Toffee, and Rainier Salsa (aka Cascade Valley Farm).
You’ll also want to spend time perusing the abundance of the great crafts vendors including wide variety of handmade creations for every taste, interest, and budget.
Among those you’ll find jewelry from the likes of Ҫa Brille Jewelry, M Jewelry, and T.M. Originals, original artwork from Fotografia Artistica and Je Ne Sais Cluck, and handmade cards from Pink Polka Dots. You’ll also discover a bevy of other gift-worthy items including handbags, clothing, ceramics, candles, soaps, lotions, and more.
Vendors are still being added, so check the full vendor list here for all the updates as they come in. And be sure to mark your calendar for the last holiday market of the season on Sunday, December 19th.
The Lake Forest Park Farmers Market is a program of Third Place Commons, which also presents live music every weekend and a variety of virtual programs via Zoom under the TPC at Home moniker. Upcoming programs include Heat Pump Basics on November 17th, Neighbors Helping Neighbors: Aging Well in your Own Home on November 20th, and Medicare 101 on December 1st.
Third Place Commons – a community supported 501(c)3 nonprofit organization – has been building real community in the heart of Lake Forest Park for over 20 years. In addition to presenting its largest program, the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market, Third Place Commons now also fosters real community in digital space with TPC At Home programs. Learn more at ThirdPlaceCommons.org.
