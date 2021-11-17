LFP council special meeting 6pm Thursday includes three public hearings
Wednesday, November 17, 2021
|Lake Forest Park City Council 2021
The Lake Forest Park City Council will hold a special meeting from 6pm to 9pm on Thursday, November 18, 2021 via Zoom.
It will begin with three public hearings.
Public Hearing–Ordinance 1227/Interim Regulations as Relating to Indoor Emergency Shelters and Housing, Transitional Housing, and Permanent Supportive Housing
(Each speaker has 3 minutes to comment)
Public Hearing -Ordinance 1232/Establishing the 2022 Property Tax Levy
(Each speaker has 3 minutes to comment)
Public Hearing
(Each speaker has 3 minutes to comment)
- Ordinance 1231/Amending the 2021-2022 Budget
- Ordinance 1233/Setting Sewer Rates for 2022
- Ordinance 1234/Creating a New Special Revenue Fund Called ARPA FiscalRecovery Fund
- Resolution 1825/Adopting 2022 User Fee Schedule
Citizen Comments (Each speaker has three minutes to comment)
Information on how to provide oral comments during Citizen Comments here
Information on attending the virtual meeting here. This will also show the agenda with links to staff documents.
