LFP council special meeting 6pm Thursday includes three public hearings

Lake Forest Park City Council 2021

(Each speaker has 3 minutes to comment)





Public Hearing -Ordinance 1232/Establishing the 2022 Property Tax Levy

Public Hearing

Ordinance 1231/Amending the 2021-2022 Budget

Ordinance 1233/Setting Sewer Rates for 2022

Ordinance 1234/Creating a New Special Revenue Fund Called ARPA FiscalRecovery Fund

Resolution 1825/Adopting 2022 User Fee Schedule

Citizen Comments (Each speaker has three minutes to comment)





It will begin with three public hearings.–Ordinance 1227/Interim Regulations as Relating to Indoor Emergency Shelters and Housing, Transitional Housing, and Permanent Supportive Housing