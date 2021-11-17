Case updates November 15, 2021
Wednesday, November 17, 2021
COVID-19 Updates
United States
- Total cases 47,145,861 - 150,191 new
- Total deaths 761,426 - 1,110 new
Washington state
- Total confirmed cases 666,016 - 1,046 new
- Total hospitalizations 41,723 - 96 new
- Statewide ICU occupancy by COVID-19 patients - 19.9%
- Total deaths 9,029 - 39 new
Levels of Community Transmission:
based on the number of new cases per 100,000 residents in the past 7 days:
High: ≥ 100
Substantial: 50-99
Moderate: 10-49
Low: < 10
King county
- Total confirmed cases 159,858 - 165 new
- Total hospitalizations 8,670 - 10 new
- Total deaths 2,057 - 3 new
- Level of community transmission SUBSTANTIAL
Seattle
- Total confirmed cases 39,487 - 23 new
- Total hospitalizations 1,843 - 3 new
- Total deaths 510 - 2 new
- Level of community transmission SUBSTANTIAL
Shoreline
- Total confirmed cases 3,485 - 10 new
- Total hospitalizations 246 - 0 new
- Total deaths 112 - 0 new
- Level of community transmission: SUBSTANTIAL
Lake Forest Park
- Total confirmed cases 533 - 1 new
- Total hospitalizations 22 - 0 new
- Total deaths 5 - 0 new
- Level of community transmission: SUBSTANTIAL
