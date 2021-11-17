Case updates November 15, 2021

Wednesday, November 17, 2021

Delta variant
Those over 65 who received Johnson and Johnson shots at any time are being urged to get boosters.

COVID-19 Updates 

 

United States

  • Total cases 47,145,861 - 150,191 new
  • Total deaths 761,426 - 1,110  new

Washington state

  • Total confirmed cases 666,016 - 1,046 new     
  • Total hospitalizations 41,723 - 96 new      
  • Statewide ICU occupancy by COVID-19 patients - 19.9%
  • Total deaths 9,029  - 39 new     


Levels of Community Transmission:
based on the number of new cases per 100,000 residents in the past 7 days:

High: ≥ 100
Substantial: 50-99
Moderate: 10-49
Low: < 10

King county 
  • Total confirmed cases 159,858 -  165 new   
  • Total hospitalizations 8,670 -   10 new  
  • Total deaths 2,057 -  3 new   
  • Level of community transmission SUBSTANTIAL  

Seattle 
  • Total confirmed cases 39,487  -  23 new  
  • Total hospitalizations 1,843  -   3 new    
  • Total deaths 510  -   2 new
  • Level of community transmission SUBSTANTIAL  

Shoreline  
  • Total confirmed cases 3,485 - 10 new    
  • Total hospitalizations 246 -   0 new   
  • Total deaths 112 - 0 new
  • Level of community transmission: SUBSTANTIAL  

Lake Forest Park 
  • Total confirmed cases 533 - 1 new   
  • Total hospitalizations 22 -    0 new
  • Total deaths 5  - 0 new
  • Level of community transmission: SUBSTANTIAL

