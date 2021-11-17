Shoreline Police: Thief took advantage of a hard-working couple



This individual took advantage of a hard working couple working an overnight job to stay afloat. So, let's find our suspect and get this nice couple some justice.



On October 16, 2021 at 9:06am, a Shoreline deputy was dispatched to a theft at a grocery store in the 15300 block of Aurora Ave N. A deputy was met by the victim, who explained she and her husband had been hired to clean the floors overnight.



The woman said she left her backpack in a shopping cart at the northeast corner of the store near the bakery. The store closed at midnight. At 2:30am, she discovered the bag was missing.



Store surveillance video revealed that the pictured individual rummaged through the victim's bag around 10:26pm. The man is then seen taking the bag and leaving the store two minutes later.





The male was wearing a dark heavy coat, a black beanie with a white Adidas logo and black sweatpants with yellow stripes.



The thief stole the victim's cellular phone, identification, and two credit cards. The cards were used to make fraudulent purchases at Target and Starbucks.



If you can identify the suspect or have any knowledge of this case, please contact our 24-hour non-emergency number at 206-296-3311 and reference case #C21032859.





--King County Sheriff's Office







