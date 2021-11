Shoreline Walks: Saturday in Richmond Beach

Strandberg Preserve photo courtesy

Cascade Land Conservancy Shoreline Walks Shoreline Walks





All participants are required to wear masks and maintain social distancing.





No need to sign up in advance just show up at the meetup location and we'll take care of the rest!







Designed for adults ages 50+ but open to all ages and abilities, each walk is led by a Volunteer Walk Leader and all walks are free.







Meet at: Richmond Beach Congregational Church, (rear parking lot), 15th NW and NW 195th Street

Walk Rating: Moderate (rugged trail)

Walk Leader: Dan



For a full list of walks visit







Walk is approximately 3 miles / 1.5 hoursWalk Rating: Moderate (rugged trail)Walk Leader: DanFor a full list of walks visit www.ShorelineWA.gov/ShorelineWalks Friendly dogs on a leash are welcome to join.

Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 10:00amWalk around the Richmond Beach neighborhood including the Richmond Reserve and the Strandberg Preserve.