Shoreline Walks: Saturday in Richmond Beach

Friday, November 12, 2021

Strandberg Preserve photo courtesy 
Cascade Land Conservancy
Shoreline Walks
Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 10:00am

Walk around the Richmond Beach neighborhood including the Richmond Reserve and the Strandberg Preserve. 

All participants are required to wear masks and maintain social distancing. 

No need to sign up in advance just show up at the meetup location and we'll take care of the rest! 

Friendly dogs on a leash are welcome to join.

Designed for adults ages 50+ but open to all ages and abilities, each walk is led by a Volunteer Walk Leader and all walks are free.  

Walk is approximately 3 miles / 1.5 hours
Walk Rating: Moderate (rugged trail)
Walk Leader: Dan

For a full list of walks visit www.ShorelineWA.gov/ShorelineWalks



