Shoreline Walks: Saturday in Richmond Beach
Friday, November 12, 2021
Walk around the Richmond Beach neighborhood including the Richmond Reserve and the Strandberg Preserve.
All participants are required to wear masks and maintain social distancing.
No need to sign up in advance just show up at the meetup location and we'll take care of the rest!
Friendly dogs on a leash are welcome to join.
Designed for adults ages 50+ but open to all ages and abilities, each walk is led by a Volunteer Walk Leader and all walks are free.
Walk is approximately 3 miles / 1.5 hours
Walk Rating: Moderate (rugged trail)
Walk Leader: Dan
For a full list of walks visit www.ShorelineWA.gov/ShorelineWalks
