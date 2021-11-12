Lake Forest Park Police honor their military veterans
Friday, November 12, 2021
Today, we honor and celebrate all US military service veterans and their families. We would like to thank them for their patriotism, love of the country, and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good.
This year, ten Lake Forest Park Police Department officers were also military veterans, and they represented every branch of the United States military as well as an international allied military branch.
- Sgt. Jason Becker -US Army
- Ofc. Jess Brecht -US Coast Guard
- Ofc. George Coleman -US Navy
- Ofc. Jason Czebotar -US Army Reserve
- Sgt. Morris Parrish -US Air Force and WA National Guard
- Ofc. Greg Stankatis -US Army
- Ofc. Greg Ward -US Army
- Ofc. William Wieghat -US Army
- Lt. Diego Zanella -Italian Special Forces
- Ofc. Beau Zelenock -US Marine Corps
