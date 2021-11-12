Lake Forest Park Police honor their military veterans

Story and photos from Lake Forest Park Police







This year, ten Lake Forest Park Police Department officers were also military veterans, and they represented every branch of the United States military as well as an international allied military branch.







Our military veterans include: Sgt. Jason Becker -US Army

Ofc. Jess Brecht -US Coast Guard

Ofc. George Coleman -US Navy

Ofc. Jason Czebotar -US Army Reserve

Sgt. Morris Parrish -US Air Force and WA National Guard

Ofc. Greg Stankatis -US Army

Ofc. Greg Ward -US Army

Ofc. William Wieghat -US Army

Lt. Diego Zanella -Italian Special Forces

Ofc. Beau Zelenock -US Marine Corps





Today, we honor and celebrate all US military service veterans and their families. We would like to thank them for their patriotism, love of the country, and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good.