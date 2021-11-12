Shoreline Planning Commission to consider amendments to tree codes

Friday, November 12, 2021


Shoreline Planning Commission Regular Meeting
November 18, 2021 from 7:00pm - 9:59pm

Click Here to Watch Online Live Streaming Video of the Meeting
Call into the Live Meeting: (253) 215-8782 (Webinar ID: 885 5782 3007)
Click Here to Sign-Up to Provide Oral Comment at the Meeting via Calling-In
Click Here to Submit Written Public Comment

Agenda Highlights
2021 Development Code Amendments - Part 2 - Tree Amendments
Draft Minutes from Thursday, November 4, 2021

Link to Full Meeting Packet

- Comment on Agenda Items
- About the Planning Commission

Contact us:
Carla Hoekzema, Planning Commission Clerk
(206) 801-2514
choekzema@shorelinewa.gov
Agenda: 11182021 PC Meeting Agenda



Posted by DKH at 5:01 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  