Letter to the Editor: Next week our city officials will be acting on two critically important environmental policies

On Monday the City Council will be discussing a proposed ordinance to limit the use of fossil fuels for space and water heating in new buildings. Due to current Washington State Energy code restrictions, this can only apply to commercial construction and multi-family projects over three stories in height. In Shoreline 30 percent of greenhouse gas emissions and the resultant pollutants come from our buildings. Adopting this ordinance is critical to meeting the City’s stated emission reduction goals and promises an eventual transition to clean, safe all electric buildings in our future.Next Thursday the Planning Commission will be making a recommendation on a group of privately initiated Development Code amendments related to Shoreline trees. Tree protection groups have been warning us for years of the crisis we face by the current loss of our tree canopy. For our clean air and health, for cooling shade, for enriching and stabilizing the soil, for absorbing carbon dioxide so critical to the enormous effort we face with the world's changing climate, trees, especially our magnificent Western conifers contribute so much to our very existence.Submitting written public comments to the City Council or to the Planning Commission before their meetings or taking 3 minutes to speak at the meetings are small efforts anyone can do to let City officials hear our voices. We have seen before that if enough citizens speak up, they do listen. For City Council comments:For Planning Commission comments: