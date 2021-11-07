Search continues for Seattle Deputy Fire Chief missing in Wenatchee National Forest

Searchers at an early morning briefing on search plans and assignments for the day

Photo courtesy Kittitas County Sheriff's Office

Chief Schreckengost was last heard from by his family when he left his pickup about three miles north of SR410 to scout for elk he planned to hunt with his son the next day.



In the days since he was heard from, personnel and resources from across the state have mustered to search the portion of the Wenatchee National Forest where Chief Schreckengost is missing.





Seattle Fire and other Fire Department members have joined the network of trained Search and Rescue personnel and volunteers called into the search from at least seven counties.





SFD has also provided equipment and logistical support for the search operation, which is being overseen by the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office. The Chief's family is present, both searching with trained personnel in the field and assisting with intelligence for the search at the base of operations.



The area being searched includes several square miles of extremely rugged terrain in difficult conditions, with periods of snow over the last two days. The Air Force again supplied air support for today's search in the form of a Chinook helicopter. Other resources included Mountain Rescue Teams; 4x4 teams; and six K9 teams.



The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office and all the committed personnel involved in the search know the deep concern of SFD for their missing Chief, and share their urgency to find and bring him home.





Anyone with information they believe might help the search for Chief Schreckengost is asked to call Kittcom, Kittitas County's dispatch center, at 509-925-8534.













Search and Rescue operations continued today in the Cliffdell area of Kittitas County for missing Seattle Deputy Fire Chief Jay Schreckengost.