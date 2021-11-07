Beary Clean car washes for members of the military on Thursday, November 11, Veterans Day
Sunday, November 7, 2021
|Brown Bear Tunnel car wash 160th and Aurora
Photo by Diane Hettrick
Brown Bear Car Wash will offer free washes to all current or former members of the military on Veterans Day, Thursday, November 11, 2021, 8am to 6pm.
The free “Beary Clean” washes will be available at Brown Bear’s 28 tunnel wash locations, including the tunnel wash in Shoreline at 16032 Aurora Ave N.
The offer operates on an honor system and no verification or documentation is required. Drivers should identify themselves as a current or former member of the military to the wash attendant upon arrival.
See www.brownbear.com for a list of Brown Bear’s automated tunnel wash locations.
Brown Bear car washes are environmentally friendly. The soapy water is captured on site, filtered and reused. None of it goes into storm drains or waterways.
