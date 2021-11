Beary Clean car washes for members of the military on Thursday, November 11, Veterans Day

The free “Beary Clean” washes will be available at Brown Bear’s 28 tunnel wash locations, including the tunnel wash in Shoreline at 1 6032 Aurora Ave N The offer operates on an honor system and no verification or documentation is required. Drivers should identify themselves as a current or former member of the military to the wash attendant upon arrival.

See www.brownbear.com for a list of Brown Bear’s automated tunnel wash locations.Brown Bear is a proud partner in Grace For Vets , an international program uniting the car wash industry each year by listing participating car washes that are honoring veterans with a free car wash on Veterans Day.Link for tunnel car wash locations: http:// www.brownbear.com/services/tunnel-washes Brown Bear car washes are environmentally friendly. The soapy water is captured on site, filtered and reused. None of it goes into storm drains or waterways.