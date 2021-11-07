Beary Clean car washes for members of the military on Thursday, November 11, Veterans Day

Sunday, November 7, 2021

Brown Bear Tunnel car wash 160th and Aurora
Photo by Diane Hettrick

Brown Bear Car Wash will offer free washes to all current or former members of the military on Veterans Day, Thursday, November 11, 2021, 8am to 6pm. 

The free “Beary Clean” washes will be available at Brown Bear’s 28 tunnel wash locations, including the tunnel wash in Shoreline at 16032 Aurora Ave N.

The offer operates on an honor system and no verification or documentation is required. Drivers should identify themselves as a current or former member of the military to the wash attendant upon arrival.

See www.brownbear.com for a list of Brown Bear’s automated tunnel wash locations.

Brown Bear is a proud partner in Grace For Vets, an international program uniting the car wash industry each year by listing participating car washes that are honoring veterans with a free car wash on Veterans Day.

Link for tunnel car wash locations: http://www.brownbear.com/services/tunnel-washes

Brown Bear car washes are environmentally friendly. The soapy water is captured on site, filtered and reused. None of it goes into storm drains or waterways.



Posted by DKH at 2:20 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  