Ridgecrest Neighborhood Halloween Parade
Tuesday, November 2, 2021
The Ridgecrest Neighborhood held their Second Annual Halloween Parade on Saturday, October 30. 2021 from 3 – 5pm.
|Not sure about the blue creature, but there's definitely
a bottle of ketchup off to the right side.
The rules of the parade: Be prepared to have a lot of fun, laughs and a good time connecting with friends and neighbors. Celebrate Fall, Celebrate Halloween!
|Dispensing candy down a chute from the 2nd floor
It was a Rain or Shine! event (and they got a beautiful, sunny day) with masks required, and social distancing, too. Other than that, anyone could participate in the parade! Kids, babies, parents, cousins. Grandparents – everyone was welcome!
|Little Bee and Lumberjack at the Monster Zoo
Participants could decorate a wagon, wheelbarrow, bikes, or just walk - but no cars!
|We found Waldo(s)!
At 3pm, Parade Marshall Cindy started the Parade at the Tabernacle Baptist Church, on the northeast corner of 8th and 165th.
|It was a slow-moving parade as everyone stopped at every treat location
From there, the parade went south on 8th NE to the traffic circle on 160th. Then it headed north on 6th Ave NE, ending in the Drumlin/ Ridgecrest Pub parking lot.
During the parade, all the streets of the Parade route were closed to traffic.
Participants could start any time after 3pm. And those with lots of energy did the Parade loop more than once.
Those who lived along the Parade Route were encouraged to decorate and give candy to the participants. Everyone was invited to come out to watch the parade!
|Treat tables marked the end of the route at the Ridgecrest Pub.
And if you weren't sure, there was a traffic cone stopping traffic,
aided by Rip Van Winkle.
Kids got a bag of candy at the end of the parade and there were treat tables in the parking lot next to Ridgecrest Pub / Drumlin staffed by neighborhood volunteers.
0 comments:
Post a Comment