Heat pump basics – A greener way to heat and cool



Third Place Commons invites you to learn about “Heat Pump Basics” via Zoom on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 7pm. Third Place Commons invites you to learn about “Heat Pump Basics” via Zoom on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 7pm.









Daniel Poppe of Spark Northwest, a local clean energy nonprofit, will discuss how Ductless Heat Pumps work and what to know when considering a project. Spark Northwest has helped hundreds of Washington and Oregon residents switch to solar and energy efficient solutions for their homes.



This information session is sponsored by Lake Forest Park People for Climate Action and is free to the public.



for Heat Pump Basics on November 17th.



This event is part of an ongoing series of TPC At Home programs presented by Third Place Commons to foster community through the continuing challenges of the pandemic. Ductless heat pumps do not require removal of existing oil or gas forced air systems. They can be installed in addition to those systems, allowing the use of clean electric heating for most of the year, and the gas/oil system for the coldest weeks – with the added benefit of home cooling during the hot months.Daniel Poppe of Spark Northwest, a local clean energy nonprofit, will discuss how Ductless Heat Pumps work and what to know when considering a project. Spark Northwest has helped hundreds of Washington and Oregon residents switch to solar and energy efficient solutions for their homes.This information session is sponsored by Lake Forest Park People for Climate Action and is free to the public. Register here for Heat Pump Basics on November 17th.This event is part of an ongoing series of TPC At Home programs presented by Third Place Commons to foster community through the continuing challenges of the pandemic.









Find all the details on these and other events, including live, in-person music every Saturday and Sunday afternoon, on the Third Place Commons



– a community supported 501(c)3 nonprofit organization – has been building real community in the heart of Lake Forest Park for over 20 years. In addition to presenting its largest program, the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market, Third Place Commons now also fosters real community in digital space with TPC At Home programs. Other events include weekly foreign language conversation groups, monthly computer Q&As and book and movie clubs, and upcoming stand-alone events like Neighbors Helping Neighbors: Aging Well in Your Own Home on November 20th Find all the details on these and other events, including live, in-person music every Saturday and Sunday afternoon, on the Third Place Commons online calendar Third Place Commons – a community supported 501(c)3 nonprofit organization – has been building real community in the heart of Lake Forest Park for over 20 years. In addition to presenting its largest program, the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market, Third Place Commons now also fosters real community in digital space with TPC At Home programs.













After one of the hottest summers on record, and the prospect of more hot summers to come, many of us are thinking about air conditioning. Heat pumps, traditional and ductless, offer just that, as well as energy efficient heating for our homes.Ductless heat pumps have been widely used for decades in Asia and Europe and are increasingly popular in this country because they offer a clean energy solution for home heating and cooling while also reducing energy costs.