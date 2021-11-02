AGENDA for the 11/08/2021 Shoreline City Council Regular Meeting
The agenda for the November 8, 2021, 7pm Shoreline City Council Regular Meeting includes two action items and two study items:
Action Item 8(a) Public Hearing on the 2021-2022 Biennial Budget and the 2021- 2026 Capital Improvement Plan Mid-Biennial Update
At the November 1, 2021 City Council Regular Meeting, the City Council was presented a brief financial update, recommended adjustments to the 2021- 2022 Biennial Budget, and provided information on related policy issues. As of the writing of this staff report, no proposed amendments have been received from Councilmembers thus far. Any proposed amendments received by staff will need to be considered as part of the proposed budget adoption process on November 15, 2021.
Action Item 8(b) Public Hearing on the 2021-2022 Biennial Budget and 2021-2026 Capital Improvement Plan with Special Emphasis on the 2022 Regular and Excess Property Tax Levies, to be set by Ordinance No. 946, and Other Revenues
This is the second of two scheduled public hearings on the 2021-2022 Biennial Budget and the 2021-2026 Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) Mid-Biennial Update required by state law (RCW 84.55.120) to address revenue sources including consideration of possible increases in property tax revenues.
Study Item 9(a) Discussion of State Legislative Priorities and Issues of Shared Interest with the 32nd District Delegation
Senator Jesse Salomon, Representative Cindy Ryu, and Representative Lauren Davis (“Delegation”) represent the 32nd Legislative District in Washington State, which includes the City of Shoreline. This discussion with the 32nd District Delegation is informational in nature and has no financial impact.
Study Item 9(b) Discussing the 2022 State Legislative Priorities
Council will discuss the upcoming 2022 Legislative Session and the City’s proposed 2022 Legislative Priorities. For 2022, staff proposes the continuation of efforts to secure funding and/or other legislative support for: a bike/pedestrian bridge at N 148th Street that would connect neighborhoods to the Shoreline South/148th Street light rail station; planning support, in collaboration with partner cities, for a regional crisis triage center; and increased investment in behavioral health and misdemeanor court diversion.
