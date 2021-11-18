Notes from Shoreline council meeting November 15, 2021

Pam Cross, reporter Shoreline City Council Meeting





Mayor Hall called the remote meeting to order at 7:00pm.



All Councilmembers were present.



Proclamation

I, Will Hall, Mayor of the City of Shoreline, on behalf of the Shoreline City Council, do hereby proclaim November 15, 2021, as AMERICA RECYCLES DAY in the City of Shoreline and call upon all residents to celebrate this special occasion by thanking their fellow community members and businesses for their hard work and significant contribution in reducing, reusing, and recycling and protecting our environment.



Approval of the Agenda

Agenda approved by unanimous consent.



Report of the City Manager Debbie Tarry



COVID-19 UPDATE



Case rates continue to slowly decline statewide but we remain at a level of high transmission of COVID-19 infections.



Wear a mask, even if you are fully vaccinated. We encourage everyone to get vaccinated and, if eligible, get a booster shot. Visit



In accordance with the Public Health Order effective 10/25 in all of King County, proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken in the last 72 hours will be provided for: indoor dining, bars, and recreational activities of any size. More information:



Vaccine Clinic for adults and children Vaccine Clinic for adults and children





GREEN SHORELINE DAY

Thanks to all of the volunteers!







HOLIDAY EVENTS HOLIDAY EVENTS







PUBLIC REMINDERS



The Planning Commission will hold a virtual meeting on Thursday, Nov 18 at 7PM to discuss 2021 Development Code Amendments - Tree Amendments.



Council Reports

None



Public Comment

(2 minutes per person) Total time extended to allow all who signed up to speak.



The following people spoke in support of Ordinance 948 Regarding C02 Emissions by restricting the use of fossil fuels, specifically natural gas, in Shoreline.



Vivian Korneliussen, Shoreline

Lily Fredericks, Mountlake Terrace, Climate Justice Club at Shorecrest HS

Melinda McBride, Shoreline

Dennis Heller, Shoreline

Ariana Ylvisaker, Shoreline

France Giddings, Shoreline

Lee Keim, Shoreline

Hank Rohs, Bothell, Climate Justice Club at Shorecrest HS

Kathleen Russell, Shoreline, Save Shoreline Trees

Deepa Sivarajan, Seattle, Climate Solutions

Alex Ramel, Bellingham, Stand.Earth

Janet Way, Shoreline

Linda Lawrukovich, Shoreline

Isabella Tancreti, Lake Forest Park, President of Climate Justice Club, Shorecrest HS

TJ Gose, Shoreline, Climate Justice Club at Shorecrest HS

Alex Sargeant, Shoreline

Jackie Kurle, Shoreline



Jackie Kurle, Shoreline (continues)

I want to make sure the public is made aware of any happenings as well as successes at The Oaks shelter on a regular basis, ideally monthly or quarterly, to keep open communication with the public at the forefront of the City’s business.



Approval of the Consent Calendar

Consent Calendar approved unanimously



Action items

8(a) Adoption of Ordinance No. 945 – Amending the 2021-2022 Biennial Budget as Amended, According to the Mid-Biennium Budget Modification

8(b) Adoption of Ordinance No. 946 – Setting the 2022 Regular Property Tax Levy

8(c) Adoption of Ordinance No. 947 – Setting a Fee Schedule for Impact Fees

8(d) Adoption of Resolution No. 484 – Setting the 2022 Fee Schedule



Rick Kirkwood, Budget and Tax Manager, made the presentation



At the November 1 meeting, the Council was presented a brief financial update, recommended adjustments to the 2021-2022 Biennial Budget, and provided information on related policy issues. At the November 8 meeting, the Council conducted public hearings on the 2021-2022 Biennial Budget and the 2021-2026 Capital Improvement Plan Mid-Biennial Update required by state law (RCW 35A.34.130) for the purpose of modifying the City’s biennial budget prior to the City Council’s adoption of proposed Ordinances No. 945, 946, 947 and proposed Resolution No. 484.







DISCUSSION DISCUSSION



Motion and second to adopt Ordinance 945.

Motion and second to add Amendment 1 (shown above) to Ordinance 945



There have been previous discussions about this sidewalk going back at least a year. Not only would this sidewalk, if built, serve the Aldercrest Campus, but also the people who live in apartments on 25th NE. This project does not score well on the Safe Routes to School grant program. The City needs to finish it.



Why wouldn’t it score well?

Reply Tricia Juhnke: We look at projects for Safe Routes to School every two years. The criteria include accidents, traffic volume, and connectivity. This location has no accident history and it’s a low volume street. It could become more competitive if combined with sidewalk improvements on 25th, perhaps when we build the Maintenance Facility on 25th, or if the Parks Bond is approved there might be a sidewalk by the park there. We haven’t felt it would score well, but we’ll look at it again. If we do it now, we’ll get the grant money in the summer of 2023. I’ve been against this previously but now I favor it. We have systems in place to rank sidewalk projects and I don’t think we want individual Councilmembers to champion individual projects. But the process doesn’t get looked at very often so it doesn’t take into account changes that happen after the rating is established. We aren’t removing one sidewalk project for another here. I think it makes sense, and $200k is not a problem for me to approve.



Tons of streets in Shoreline need sidewalks. There are lots of school areas. NW 190th St between Richmond Beach Road and 8th Ave NW is a narrow street with a ditch on one side and private property on the other. It serves Syre and Einstein. This is just one example. We’re not district representatives. There are needs throughout the city so I’m opposed to advancing this project.



I support this - I don’t see it as pet project but a community safety project where the case has repeatedly been made.



We all know of areas that need sidewalks to school from home. We represent the entire city. And I don’t want to be inundated with comments “you got that one project through, how about this one?” This one has a funny drop-off, but doesn’t have a lot of traffic and no accidents history. Where is this section on the sidewalk plan?

Reply Tricia Juhnke: It is on the sidewalk priority map as a medium priority. I think about 195th St between Kings Elementary and Einstein Middle School. We’ve got two schools a couple of blocks apart on a very narrow road with a guard rail on one side that pinches it. There’s no question that a sidewalk would be useful in this location and other locations. I don’t have the ability to know for certain which one should be a higher priority and that’s why I tend to rely on the prioritization work that was done by staff.



I want to support this project but I don’t think we should bring up these individual projects - we have their rankings.



There is a challenge because the Sidewalk Matrix didn’t capture the pedestrian path and it will be another 2 or 3 years before we look at the Matrix again.



We know different areas that are in of need sidewalks. I would hope that staff continues to look for grants for all of our schools. We are doing so many changes in our neighborhoods, how often are we reevaluating points - especially if there’s a big project?

Reply: We haven’t come up with a system yet, or the timing of when we would reevaluate scores. It was agreed that we need to do that, even if we don’t change our criteria, because, as you’ve said, things could have changed. Right now we’re still focused on the 12 priority sidewalks that are funded with the sales tax increase, so there’s no value in re-scoring until we’ve made more progress on those and can see if we’ll have additional sales tax money. VOTE on AMENDMENT

Fails 3-4

Opposed: Mayor Hall, CM Chang, CM McGlashan, CM McConnell



Other comments?



I am still suffering sticker shock from the number of changes at mid-biennial. The staff has provided an explanation for each one and they make sense. I’m convinced that we need it and need it now. But I hope we will see fewer in the future.



VOTE Ordinance 945 as presented by staff

Adopted unanimously 7-0



DISCUSSION DISCUSSION



Motion and second to adopt 946



Percentage-wise this is more than we have done in recent years but in 2016 voters said they want us to provide basic services. Inflation has gone up so the cost of providing those services has gone up.



No additional discussion



VOTE

Adopted unanimously by a vote of 7-0



8(c) Adoption of Ordinance No. 947 – Setting a Fee Schedule for Impact Fees



DISCUSSION



Motion and second to adopt 947



These figures were set years ago. Increases are due to inflation. These are real increases - nothing new is being funded. The fees mean growth pays for growth.



VOTE

Adopted unanimously by a vote of 7-0



8(d) Adoption of Resolution No. 484 – Setting the 2022 Fee Schedule



Motion and second to adopt 484



DISCUSSION

None



VOTE

Adopted unanimously by a vote of 7-0



Study item 9(a) Discussion of Ordinance No. 948 – Discussion of Ordinance No. 948 – Amending Chapter 15.05, Construction and Building Codes, of the Shoreline Municipal Code, to Provide Amendments to the Washington State Energy Code - Commercial, as Adopted by the State of Washington



C. Ray Allshouse, Building Official



As discussed on August 16, fossil fuels are the key sources of the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions that contribute to climate change. We have goals to reduce GHG at the City and State levels.



The City’s 2019 GHG emissions show a 1.3% increase since 2009. This is not on track to meet near or long term emission reduction goals. We must significantly decrease our GHG emissions in order to meet our 2030 and 2050 targets.



Seattle’s aggressive stance on energy conservation and electrification has resulted in a reduction of annual electrical consumption each year notwithstanding ongoing development growth. Shoreline joining the program can only help the overall picture.



Where are we now?

2018 WA State Energy Code was effective Feb 2021

2018 Seattle Energy Code Adoption: Mar 2021

Bellingham Ordinance to Council: Nov 2021

KingCo Ordinance to Council: First Quarter 2022 State Building Code Council (SBCC) has recently commenced rulemaking for 2021 WA State Energy Code. This is significant because one can expect the incorporation of the bulk of Seattle’s current provisions into the State Commercial Energy Code as early as July of 2023. This will be part and parcel of the next regular State Building Code update.



Note: These proposed amendments apply only to multifamily residential and commercial buildings. The delays were a result of the COVID-19 Pandemic. For additional detail, please see the staff report.