Case updates November 16, 2021
Thursday, November 18, 2021
United States
- Total cases 47,244,379 - 96,194 new
- Total deaths 762,994 - 1,479 new
Washington state
- Total confirmed cases 667,715 - 1,699 new
- Total hospitalizations 41,969 - 246 new
- Statewide ICU occupancy by COVID-19 patients - 20.6%
- Total deaths 9,056 - 27 new
Levels of Community Transmission:
based on the number of new cases per 100,000 residents in the past 7 days:
High: ≥ 100
Substantial: 50-99
Moderate: 10-49
Low: < 10
King county
- Total confirmed cases 160,260 - 402 new
- Total hospitalizations 8,675 - 5 new
- Total deaths 2,064 - 7 new
- Level of community transmission SUBSTANTIAL
Seattle
- Total confirmed cases 39,426 - -61 new
- Total hospitalizations 1,841 - -2 new
- Total deaths 511 - 1 new
- Level of community transmission SUBSTANTIAL
Shoreline
- Total confirmed cases 3,501 - 16 new
- Total hospitalizations 245 - -1 new
- Total deaths 112 - 0 new
- Level of community transmission: SUBSTANTIAL
Lake Forest Park
- Total confirmed cases 536 - 3 new
- Total hospitalizations 22 - 0 new
- Total deaths 5 - 0 new
- Level of community transmission: SUBSTANTIAL
