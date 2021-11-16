Native American Indigenous Heritage Month exhibit at Spartan Recreation Center

Tuesday, November 16, 2021


Native American Indigenous Heritage Month exhibit at Spartan Recreation Center features local history of the Duwamish, Native art from across the country, Shoreline’s Indigenous community leaders, and resources for action.

Display cabinet at Spartan Recreation Center

Many thanks to the generous contributions of April Eslami, Jeffrey Hamley, Edie Loyer Nelson, Donna Pipkin, and Sharyne Shiu Thornton for sharing art from their personal collections for the community to enjoy.

