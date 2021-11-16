Case updates November 14, 2021
Tuesday, November 16, 2021
|Delta variant
Those over 65 who received Johnson and Johnson shots at any time are being urged to get boosters.
COVID-19 Updates
United States
- Total cases 46,993,724 - 25,919 new
- Total deaths 760,266 - 133 new
Washington state
- Total confirmed cases 664,970 - 3,893 new
- Total hospitalizations 41,723 - 214 new
- Statewide ICU occupancy by COVID-19 patients - 20.2%
- Total deaths 8,990 - 56 new
Levels of Community Transmission:
based on the number of new cases per 100,000 residents in the past 7 days:
High: ≥ 100
Substantial: 50-99
Moderate: 10-49
Low: < 10
King county
- Total confirmed cases 159,693 - 777 new
- Total hospitalizations 8,660 - 44 new
- Total deaths 2,054 - 4 new
- Level of community transmission SUBSTANTIAL
Seattle
- Total confirmed cases 39,464 - 210 new
- Total hospitalizations 1,840 - 4 new
- Total deaths 508 - 2 new
- Level of community transmission SUBSTANTIAL
Shoreline
- Total confirmed cases 3,475 - 17 new
- Total hospitalizations 246 - 2 new
- Total deaths 112 - 0 new
- Level of community transmission: SUBSTANTIAL
Lake Forest Park
- Total confirmed cases 532 - 4 new
- Total hospitalizations 22 - 0 new
- Total deaths 5 - 0 new
- Level of community transmission: SUBSTANTIAL
0 comments:
Post a Comment