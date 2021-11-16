All it takes is a vase, a front yard, and a lot of creativity



Story, photo, and bouquet by Patricia Hale Story, photo, and bouquet by Patricia Hale







There is always something available to make a bouquet with. Even if you don’t have many flowers.





This bouquet includes the last of my dahlias, some feverfew, a few sprigs of cotoneaster, a little bit of Douglas fir and leaves -- lots and lots of leaves. Maple, Rhododendron and even some fuchsia leaves.





Just grab a big vase, fill with water and overstuff it with interesting shapes and colors.





Happy Fall and Thanksgiving all!









I had company coming for dinner on Sunday and wanted to dress up the table with some fall color. So I headed out to the yard to see what I could find.