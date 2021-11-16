All it takes is a vase, a front yard, and a lot of creativity

Tuesday, November 16, 2021


Story, photo, and bouquet by Patricia Hale

I had company coming for dinner on Sunday and wanted to dress up the table with some fall color. So I headed out to the yard to see what I could find.
 
There is always something available to make a bouquet with. Even if you don’t have many flowers.

This bouquet includes the last of my dahlias, some feverfew, a few sprigs of cotoneaster, a little bit of Douglas fir and leaves -- lots and lots of leaves. Maple, Rhododendron and even some fuchsia leaves.

Just grab a big vase, fill with water and overstuff it with interesting shapes and colors.

Happy Fall and Thanksgiving all!



Posted by DKH at 3:22 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  