Jobs: WSDOT Secretary Senior

Monday, November 1, 2021

WSDOT Shoreline
Secretary Senior

Washington State Department of Transportation is seeking an administrative professional who has exceptional organizational and communication skills to help support the NW Region Environmental Office. 

This professional will support a multi-disciplinary team of environmental professionals responsible for leading WSDOT’s environmental stewardship efforts by providing extensive administrative and secretarial support to the Environmental Program Manager, Principal Landscape Architect, unit supervisors, and staff members of the NWR Environmental and Landscape Architecture offices.

Administrative tasks go beyond meeting office staff needs; the successful candidate must be friendly, approachable, professional, and proactive at meeting customer expectations and administrative deadlines. 

In light of this, an individual with initiative, an aptitude for process improvement, streamlined organization, excellent problem-solving skills, and enthusiasm for environmental issues is geared to thrive in this position. If this sounds like you, come join our team!



Posted by DKH at 1:13 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  