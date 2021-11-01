Jobs: WSDOT Secretary Senior

WSDOT Shoreline





This professional will support a multi-disciplinary team of environmental professionals responsible for leading WSDOT’s environmental stewardship efforts by providing extensive administrative and secretarial support to the Environmental Program Manager, Principal Landscape Architect, unit supervisors, and staff members of the NWR Environmental and Landscape Architecture offices.



Administrative tasks go beyond meeting office staff needs; the successful candidate must be friendly, approachable, professional, and proactive at meeting customer expectations and administrative deadlines.





In light of this, an individual with initiative, an aptitude for process improvement, streamlined organization, excellent problem-solving skills, and enthusiasm for environmental issues is geared to thrive in this position. If this sounds like you, come join our team!













Secretary SeniorWashington State Department of Transportation is seeking an administrative professional who has exceptional organizational and communication skills to help support the NW Region Environmental Office.