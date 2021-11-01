School board meeting Tuesday: anti-racism, pro and con committee, policy revisions for naming school facilities
Monday, November 1, 2021
The Shoreline School Board will hold a Regular Board Meeting on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 6:00pm in the Shoreline Room, Shoreline Center 18560 1st Ave. NE.
This meeting will also be available via Zoom using the log-in information below. The reports and presentations for this meeting are listed below. Please note that all in-person attendees must wear masks and there will be six-foot distancing between those in attendance.
Reports and Presentations:
Link to Agenda: https://app.eduportal.com/share/aa83e4c2-38fe-11ec-af3f-06c64aa3b8d4
If you would like to provide written public comment for the regular board meeting, you can do so by filling out this online form by 12:00pm on Tuesday, November 2 and it will be provided to the Board.
There will also be a live public comment period during the meeting for those attending in-person and on Zoom.
Attending the Regular Board Meeting via Zoom at 6:00pm
Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81960755417?pwd=OHN0TWJ0TXFZd0JXcXVoeFptVnRGZz09
Passcode: 872137
Webinar ID: 819 6075 5417
Dial-In Phone Numbers: 1-253-215-8782 or 1-669-900-6833
