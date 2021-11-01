Kenmore Deputy: This post is a hoot. Literally.



Whooo would have seen this coming?





On Friday, October 15, 2021 11:33pm, a city of Kenmore deputy was driving near the intersection of NE 194th Place and 55th Avenue NE.



The deputy saw something in the roadway in the northbound lanes of 55th Ave NE. As he drew closer, he saw it was an owl perched on the road near the fog line.







Initially, the deputy thought this poor owl was injured, but determined the feathered friend was just sleeping.



With a pair of thick gloves, and a lot of care, the deputy moved the owl to a nearby park for his/her safety.





How many times will this happen in Deputy Toscano’s career?





Owl bet not a lot.



--King County Sheriff's Office







