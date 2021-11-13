In the Garden Now: Beauty Berry

Beauty Berry

When I first saw Beauty Berry I was pretty sure that someone had spray painted the berries to get that metallic purple color. What a wonderful surprise to find that this plant had produced those amazing looking berries on its own!Clusters of small pink flowers appear on the shrub in late spring and early summer. Over the summer these flowers develop into purple berries that are at their most colorful come fall. More flowers and therefore more berries are produced in full sun. The berries are often on the plant through the holiday season.The dark green foliage of Beauty Berry takes on a lovely purplish tint as the berries ripen in fall. This unique shrub would be a welcome addition to most any sunny garden needing a bit of a color lift. It's worth consideration!(Callicarpa bodinieri ‘Profusion’)