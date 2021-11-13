Case updates November 11, 2021
Saturday, November 13, 2021
|Delta variant
COVID-19 Updates
United States
- Total cases 46,783,309 - 65,532 new
- Total deaths 757,663 - 829 new
Washington state
- Total confirmed cases 661,077 - 3,608 new
- Total hospitalizations 41,509 - 279 new
- Statewide ICU occupancy by COVID-19 patients - 21.6%
- Total deaths 8,934 - 77 new
Levels of Community Transmission:
based on the number of new cases per 100,000 residents in the past 7 days:
High: ≥ 100
Substantial: 50-99
Moderate: 10-49
Low: < 10
King county
- Total confirmed cases 158,916 - 540 new
- Total hospitalizations 8,616 - 32 new
- Total deaths 2,050 - 3 new
- Level of community transmission HIGH
Seattle
- Total confirmed cases 39,254 - 149 new
- Total hospitalizations 1,836 - 5 new
- Total deaths 506 - 1 new
- Level of community transmission SUBSTANTIAL
Shoreline
- Total confirmed cases 3,458 - 3 new
- Total hospitalizations 244 - 1 new
- Total deaths 112 - 0 new
- Level of community transmission: SUBSTANTIAL
Lake Forest Park
- Total confirmed cases 528 - 1 new
- Total hospitalizations 22 - 0 new
- Total deaths 5 - 0 new
- Level of community transmission: SUBSTANTIAL
0 comments:
Post a Comment