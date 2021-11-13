Case updates November 11, 2021

Saturday, November 13, 2021

Delta variant
Pfizer booster shots are advised for those 65 and over who were vaccinated six months or more ago.

COVID-19 Updates 

 
United States 
  • Total cases  46,783,309 - 65,532 new  
  • Total deaths  757,663 -  829 new    

Washington state 
  • Total confirmed cases 661,077 -  3,608 new    
  • Total hospitalizations 41,509  -  279 new   
  • Statewide ICU occupancy by COVID-19 patients - 21.6% 
  • Total deaths 8,934  -  77 new  

Levels of Community Transmission:
based on the number of new cases per 100,000 residents in the past 7 days:

High: ≥ 100
Substantial: 50-99
Moderate: 10-49
Low: < 10

King county 
  • Total confirmed cases 158,916 -  540 new   
  • Total hospitalizations 8,616 -   32 new  
  • Total deaths 2,050 -  3 new   
  • Level of community transmission HIGH 

Seattle 
  • Total confirmed cases 39,254  -  149 new  
  • Total hospitalizations 1,836  -   5 new    
  • Total deaths 506  -   1 new
  • Level of community transmission SUBSTANTIAL  

Shoreline  
  • Total confirmed cases 3,458 -  3 new    
  • Total hospitalizations 244 -   1 new   
  • Total deaths 112 - 0 new
  • Level of community transmission: SUBSTANTIAL  

Lake Forest Park 
  • Total confirmed cases 528 - 1 new   
  • Total hospitalizations 22 -    0 new
  • Total deaths 5  - 0 new
  • Level of community transmission: SUBSTANTIAL


Posted by DKH at 3:43 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  