Your Next Job - free one-on-one help from King County Library

amy hirschi on unsplash Adults can get free one-on-one help with your job and unemployment questions online or by phone.





We can help you find your next job or learn new skills.







https://www.spl.org/programs-and-services/civics-and-social-services/your-next-job



If you have a question or need help, 206-386-4636.



Reasonable accommodation for individuals with disabilities is available by request. Please contact the library at least seven days before the event for ASL interpretation, captioning services and/or other accommodation for online programs. Send your request to







Appointments available Monday--Friday, 10am-5pm in multiple languages.