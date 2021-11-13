Your Next Job - free one-on-one help from King County Library
Saturday, November 13, 2021
|amy hirschi on unsplash
We can help you find your next job or learn new skills.
Appointments available Monday--Friday, 10am-5pm in multiple languages.
Register here:
https://www.spl.org/programs-and-services/civics-and-social-services/your-next-job
If you have a question or need help, 206-386-4636.
Reasonable accommodation for individuals with disabilities is available by request. Please contact the library at least seven days before the event for ASL interpretation, captioning services and/or other accommodation for online programs. Send your request to access@kcls.org.
