Your Next Job - free one-on-one help from King County Library

Saturday, November 13, 2021

Adults can get free one-on-one help with your job and unemployment questions online or by phone. 

We can help you find your next job or learn new skills.

Appointments available Monday--Friday, 10am-5pm in multiple languages. 

Register here:
https://www.spl.org/programs-and-services/civics-and-social-services/your-next-job

If you have a question or need help, 206-386-4636.

