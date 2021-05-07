Follow-up: Monka Brewing is meeting with City Traffic Engineer

This vehicle was hit and ended up in the patio

of Monka Brewing in North City

Photo courtesy Monka Brewing Monka Brewing, which ended up last week with a car in its patio, ( Monka Brewing, which ended up last week with a car in its patio, ( see previous article ) provided this update:





"We have set up a meeting tomorrow with Shoreline's City Traffic Engineer to talk about what our options are to make our outdoor seating safe for our customers.





"What happened was shocking and terrifying, but now we know action needs to be taken and lives were not lost to learn this lesson. How amazing is that??



"Your one and only bartender is fully officially vaccinated as of last Sunday, if that helps your piece of mind. (It does ours) and we will continue to keep you safe and healthy in every way we can.





"Thank you so much for seeing us through this. Stay tuned!





"And remember, moms and teachers need locally brewed craft beer now more than ever!"





Monka Brewing is located at 17211 15th Ave NE, Shoreline, WA 98155 in the North City Business District.













"Update on last week's annihilation of half the patio: