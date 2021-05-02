Car lands in Monka Brewing's patio
Sunday, May 2, 2021
|Photo courtesy Monka Brewing
Friday morning, April 30, 2021, a car turning left out of the Safeway parking lot hit another car on 15th NE, sending it into the patio of Monka Brewing across the street.
Fortunately, Monka was not open at the time and no one was hurt.
|Photo courtesy Monka Brewing
Neighbors Uplift Climbing notified the Monka owners, who were shaken but managed to remain upbeat.
Thank goodness, no one was hurt. For today for sure, there will be no outdoor seating available obviously. We do have limited indoor seating and growlers to go. We're pretty shaken up!
|Photo courtesy Monka Brewing
Well, half of the patio was salvageable! Come on down and help build that fence back one beer at a time!
The brewery is located at 17211 15th Ave NE, Shoreline, WA 98155. See our previous article about Monka Brewing HERE.
