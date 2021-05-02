Shorewood varsity girls tennis sweep the week

Freshman Emily Lin



The Shorewood tennis team swept four matches in a row this week and improved their record to 7-0, remaining undefeated.





They started the week on Monday April 26, 2021 by defeating Lynnwood 7-0 and then beat Kamiak 5-2 on Tuesday. The T-Birds continued to dominate their opponents on Wednesday by defeating the Cascade Bruins 6-1.



The match of the week was the home matchup with in-district rivals, the Shorecrest Scots. The match was a hard fought 6-1 win over the Scots.





Captain Brynn Morrison

The team was led all week by outstanding play by team Captains Brynn Morrison, Hannah Alexander and three dynamic freshman Emily Lin at number one singles, Emma Nelson and Emma Okamura at number one doubles and sophomore Lindsay Rand at number four singles.





The freshman T-Birds are undefeated for the season as are Lin and Rand, who have been defeating their opponents with a high level of play.





Doubles T-Bird team Emma Nelson and Emma Okamura

The doubles team of Nelson and Okamura and singles player Rand have been playing not only great tennis but winning with a never quit attitude. They have come from behind in two tough matches this week, even after losing the first set.





Singles T-Bird Lindsay Rand





Rand won two matches that went two and a half to three hours, versus Kamiak and Cascade, as she came from behind to outlast her opponents. She then completed the week with another three set win versus Shorecrest.



The Thunderbirds head into their last week of the season by traveling to Meadowdale on Monday, clash with Edmonds-Woodway on Wednesday and wrap up the season at home with another 4A school Lake Stevens. All matches start at 3:30pm.



--Arnie Moreno, Shorewood Coach











