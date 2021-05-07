World Collage Day at the ShoreLake Arts Gallery in Town Center
Friday, May 7, 2021
World Collage Day Event - Free
Saturday, May 8th, 12-5pm
ShoreLake Arts Gallery is celebrating World Collage Day on Saturday, May 8, 2021. Stop by the Gallery between 12-5pm and pick up your FREE deluxe collage kit lovingly filled with ephemera of all sorts by local artist, Elsa Bouman. Kits are limited in supply. First come, first served.
Take your kit home, make a collage, post it on your Instagram account and tag us: @shorelakearts
Questions? Email Lisa at gallery@shorelakearts.org
Want to browse local art online? The Gallery Online Shop is open for business! The virtual shop includes handmade masks, paintings, sculptures, and more. Thanks for supporting our local artists!
The ShoreLake Arts Gallery is a program of ShoreLake Arts and is located inside the Town Center in Lake Forest Park on the lower level. 17171 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155.
ShoreLake Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts. Established in 1989.
