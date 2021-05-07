World Collage Day at the ShoreLake Arts Gallery in Town Center

Friday, May 7, 2021



World Collage Day Event - Free
Saturday, May 8th, 12-5pm

ShoreLake Arts Gallery is celebrating World Collage Day on Saturday, May 8, 2021. Stop by the Gallery between 12-5pm and pick up your FREE deluxe collage kit lovingly filled with ephemera of all sorts by local artist, Elsa Bouman. Kits are limited in supply. First come, first served.

Take your kit home, make a collage, post it on your Instagram account and tag us: @shorelakearts

Questions? Email Lisa at gallery@shorelakearts.org

Want to browse local art online? The Gallery Online Shop is open for business! The virtual shop includes handmade masks, paintings, sculptures, and more. Thanks for supporting our local artists!

The ShoreLake Arts Gallery is a program of ShoreLake Arts and is located inside the Town Center in Lake Forest Park on the lower level. 17171 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155.

ShoreLake Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts. Established in 1989.



Posted by DKH at 9:32 PM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  