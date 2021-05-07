North King County Vaccine Clinic in Shoreline updated for walk ins, Pfizer availability, and QR code

Friday, May 7, 2021

Firefighters from Shoreline, Northshore and
Bothell are administering the vaccine.
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
The UW Medicine North King County Vaccination Clinic in Shoreline provides walk-in vaccinations for Pfizer (age 16+) and Moderna (age 18+) first and second doses.

Located in the auditorium at the Shoreline Center (18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline, WA 98155), the clinic is open Monday through Friday, 7:30am – 7:00pm, and Saturday, 9:00am –1:30pm. Access is from the North parking lot off of 1st Ave NE.

This UW Medicine vaccine site is operated in partnership with several North King County fire departments and the King County Vaccination Partnership, which serves to vaccinate as many King County residents as possible – equitably, efficiently, and quickly.


For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine, visit uwmedicine.org/coronavirus/vaccine#faq

You can also scan the QR code to go directly to the website.



